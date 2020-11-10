Zombies make for a fast-paced Fun Run at Cockeysville Middle School

Don’t be alarmed if you saw zombies or a big blue bird running through your neighborhood last week. It wasn’t your eyes playing tricks on you; instead, two of our local schools were hosting virtual fun runs.
Pot Spring Elementary’s annual Race For Education is usually a daylong jog-a-thon with student collecting pledges for running or walking laps around the school to raise funds for school-wide projects, like playgrounds and gardens. This year, students were encouraged to get out and run 10 minutes each day for a week in a virtual Race For Education.
Teachers and BB, the school mascot, went out into the school community to cheer on the runners throughout the week. If the students are successful in reaching their goal, Principal Jane Martin will be the lucky recipient of a pie in the face, courtesy of BB!
Meanwhile, over at Cockeysville Middle School, the long-standing Zombie Fun Run also went virtual this year. Teachers and students took to the streets to complete a mile run or walk — with many dressed as zombies — to keep up the long-standing Halloween school tradition.
Every student normally participates during gym class when the zombies try to capture the humans to encourage a fast-paced run. During this virtual run, students were able to submit photos of their runs to earn a Zombie Fun Run T-shirt. Hope everyone was able to run far and fast!
The Student Support Network (SSN) has a new home in our community, as it is now partnered with Cockeysville Middle working to improve the lives of Baltimore County students in need by providing food and other basic necessities. Under normal circumstances, the SSN would be able to provide these items directly to the students, but with school buildings closed, it has begun hosting community-wide food distributions at the school.
At the first one, back on Oct. 9, more than 70 distributions — serving more than 350 people — were made of items such as nonperishable food, fresh produce, bread, toiletries, household items and diapers.
Lead volunteers and site coordinators Michelle Guyton and Joyce Mann worked with Anna Williams, the school’s social worker, to bring together donations and volunteers from community groups, like Sherwood Episcopal Church, the Cockeysville Middle PTA, Oldfields School and Immanuel Episcopal Church, and from partners, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Hungry Harvest and H&S Bakery, to provide the items to be distributed.
The food distribution events are especially important during this time of COVID-19, and several of the folks being helped by the SSN have been directly affected by job loss and the uncertainty surrounding it.
The next food distribution will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, from 10:30 a.m. until noon (or until supplies run out) and will include a Thanksgiving meal bag along with the items normally available.
The event is open to anyone in the community who is experiencing a need. It takes place in the bus loop in front of Cockeysville Middle at 10401 Greenside Drive, and all items are delivered contract-free; they are placed directly into the trunk of the vehicle.
For more information or to make a donation, please go to studentsupportnetwork.org and select Cockeysville Middle.