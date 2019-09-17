Sept. 28 fair targets fitness, food and mental health

Six outstanding students from Dulaney High School recently were recognized for their academic achievements by being named as semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students, Mir Saif Hossain, Victoria S. Jin, Gautam Maybhate, Sreesaisowmya Potluri, Sarah S. Shen and Benjamin P. Yin, were among just 20 from Baltimore County public high schools and part of the 16,000 of the 1.5 million juniors who took the PSATs nationwide. They represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the nation. Congratulations to these hard-working students!