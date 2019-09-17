Sept. 28 fair targets fitness, food and mental health

Mark your calendars for the fourth annual Cockeysville Community Health and Wellness Fair, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sponsored by our local elementary schools — Padonia International, Lutherville Lab, Pot Spring and Mays Chapel — along with Faith Lutheran Church in Cockeysville, the fair will focus on physical fitness, healthy eating and mental well-being with information and booths courtesy of many community partners, including Brick Bodies, Balance Point Wellness, First Fruits Farms, KinderMender, Hunt Valley Physical Therapy, Monica Martin Dental Health and Valley View Farms.
A free immunization clinic will be offered, which is especially important for any student who is in need of required immunizations to be able to remain in school. Also on hand will be organizations like the Baltimore County Public Library, BCPS ESOL, Magnet and Parent U, the Esperanza Center, HELPS, MD Hunger Solutions, MD Book Bank, St. Claire Medical Outreach, Thrive, UMD-St Joseph’s Hospital and Villa Maria.
Of course, there will also be all the typical fair fun with face-painting, arts and crafts, children’s books and activities and music from the Faith Unlimited Band.
The Health and Wellness Fair will be held at the Cockeysville Community Center, which is adjacent to Padonia International Elementary School, located at 9836 Greenside Drive in Cockeysville.
Six outstanding students from Dulaney High School recently were recognized for their academic achievements by being named as semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students, Mir Saif Hossain, Victoria S. Jin, Gautam Maybhate, Sreesaisowmya Potluri, Sarah S. Shen and Benjamin P. Yin, were among just 20 from Baltimore County public high schools and part of the 16,000 of the 1.5 million juniors who took the PSATs nationwide. They represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the nation. Congratulations to these hard-working students!
Got junk? Clear out those closets and garages and help out the Lion’s Roar Marching Band from Dulaney High School at the same time. The Marching Band Boosters Club is sponsoring the marching band’s Big Clean Up, which will turn old household items and clothing into cash to raise funds for upcoming band activities.
The Lion’s Roar will be playing locally and statewide this fall but will head overseas to take part in the London New Year’s Day parade in January 2020. So please bring gently used items (no furniture or books, please) to the Dulaney High School auditorium parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon and help the band “clean up” their expenses by cleaning out your closets.