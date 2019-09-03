Cockeysville groups get their hands dirty to help the hungry

Since 2004, First Fruits Farm in Freeland has been providing fresh, nutritious produce to those experiencing hunger in the mid-Atlantic region by harvesting fruits and vegetables to share with local food banks and shelters.
As a matter of fact, they have provided more than 14.6 million pounds of produce over the past 15 years. It takes a good bit of volunteer manpower to harvest all those fruits and vegetables, and over the past month many folks from Cockeysville have been lending a hand with the harvesting.
The St Joseph’s Parish soccer program had more than 50 volunteers help harvest a total of 28,000 pounds of corn in early August. A few weeks later, an eager group of 40 middle schoolers from the St Joseph’s Camp S*MILE summer program also lent a hand and set a summer record by gathering three wagonloads of corn during their visit to First Fruits Farm.
Also, the Church of the Nativity in Timonium sent a contingent of middle schoolers from its Camp Go program to help pick corn. Thanks to the efforts of these industrious volunteers, fresh corn is in abundance throughout area food banks.
First Fruits Farm was also recently the recipient of a grant from the UPS Foundation that will enable it to expand its packaging and distribution capabilities.
The farm harvests fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the growing season, with produce ranging from green beans, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes to, of course, corn!
The farm would love to be able add to its processing center to incorporate job-skills training into the volunteer sessions and to allow more fresh produce to reach hungry people in our communities.
First Fruit Farms is always seeking volunteers to assist with picking; groups and individuals can sign up to help at www.firstfruitfarm.org. All ages are welcome to join in the harvesting.
The Voices of Cockeysville, a select choir from Cockeysville Middle School, has had a busy summer.
The choir, under the direction of vocal music teacher Vincent Sandroni, has taken the show on the road and sung the National Anthem prior to two area baseball games. First, on July 26, the group headed to Aberdeen to sing the anthem before the game between the Ironbirds and the league-leading Hudson Valley Renegades. Then, on Aug. 20, the Voices of Cockeysville hit the big time and performed the anthem at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.
This time, the Voices of Cockeysville brought the luck and were on hand to witness a victory by the Orioles over the Kansas City Royals. The group of about 25 singers is one of the top middle school choirs in the area and regularly earns top marks in adjudications and at music festivals. Way to represent Cockeysville and your school!