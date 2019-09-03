Cockeysville groups get their hands dirty to help the hungry

The choir, under the direction of vocal music teacher Vincent Sandroni, has taken the show on the road and sung the National Anthem prior to two area baseball games. First, on July 26, the group headed to Aberdeen to sing the anthem before the game between the Ironbirds and the league-leading Hudson Valley Renegades. Then, on Aug. 20, the Voices of Cockeysville hit the big time and performed the anthem at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.