Swim clinic brings Olympian to Timonium pool

His journey was an inspiration for the young swimmers, and the ideas of making goals and sticking to them really hit home with many of them. Logan Betkey, a 14-year old member of the Springlake Piranhas swim team, observed: “Jason felt the same pain of having a bad race that I feel from time to time. Even when everyone [including his own body] told him to quit, he found the strength to push through until he finally achieved all his Olympic dreams. Hearing his inspiring story reminds me that I, too, can do whatever I put my mind to, no matter the boundaries, mental or physical, that stand in my way.”