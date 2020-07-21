A beloved Dulaney High science teacher gets a heartfelt send-off

For almost 30 years, Marty Stranathan has been synonymous with Dulaney High School’s Science Department, but with the conclusion of the 2020 school year, he has retired.
Mr. Stranathan joined the faculty at Dulaney in 1993 and has been a mainstay in teaching all levels of biology and anatomy over the years. Mr. Stranathan is one of those teachers that a student never forgets and is often recalled as a passionate instructor who passed along life lessons with a genuine engagement in the study of science.
Given the abrupt end to the school year, Mr. Stranathan was treated to a virtual celebration of his career with a 30-minute tribute video produced to mark the occasion. During the tribute, former students, fellow teachers and retired colleagues recounted Mr. Stranathan’s kindness, commitment, passion, dedication and literally sang his praises.
The former students who sent special messages to mark the occasion were just a fraction of the lives he touched over his 27 years at Dulaney. Using phrases like “favorite teacher,” “most influential in my education,” “top class of my entire academic career,” his former students are now doctors, educators, research scientists and veterinarians. But even those with careers outside the field of science count Mr. Stranathan’s kindness, love of learning and encouragement as memorable in their academic careers.
Fellow teachers, both past and present, describe Mr. Stranathan as a wonderful colleague who was the first to volunteer for additional duties just to be there for the students, to discuss educational philosophy, to develop curriculum and to truly live by his mantra that kindness and being kind are what really matters.
The video celebration ends with a rendition of “On the Road Again,” with lyrics customized and performed by fellow teachers Steve Shaw, Dirk Frey and John Wagner to describe Mr. Stranathan’s dedication to his students. Best wishes to Mr. Stranathan on his retirement!
Three recent Dulaney graduates were named National Merit scholars and received scholarships as a part of the program, which is based on outstanding academic achievement and leadership skills. They were among just nine winners from Baltimore County Public Schools.
Victoria Jin was one of just 2,500 students nationwide to receive a scholarship directly from the National Merit Scholar program. She plans to attend Georgetown University as a linguistics major. Mir Saif Hossain received a college-funded scholarship to attend Emory University, where he plans to major in biology.
Finally, Sreesaisowmya Potluri was among the 1,000 distinguished high school seniors who won a corporate-sponsored award when she was recognized with a scholarship from TD Ameritrade to aid in her pursuit of a career in medicine.
Additionally, Desmond Smith, another Dulaney High School 2020 graduate, received the first ever Curiosity Scholarship, given by CAS in Towson. Desmond will attend Towson University and major in chemistry.
Finally, rising senior Matt Sibila was the recipient of the 2021 Rensselaer Medal, which is a $120,000 scholarship opportunity given by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) if Matt chooses to attend the school. The Rensselaer Medal goes to promising students who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. Congratulations to all these bright scholars on their achievements.