A parade and scholarships honor 2020 graduates in Cockeysville area

Everyone loves a parade and during this time of quarantine, parades have become a great way to celebrate and recognize achievements. Cockeysville was home to two such celebrations earlier this month, both hoping to fill the void left by canceled graduations, moving up ceremonies, parties and proms.
First up was a parade of about 30 cars to celebrate all the graduates of the Springdale neighborhood. Led by the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company (CVFC), graduates from elementary school through college were celebrated as the parade drove through the neighborhood.
Next, following the virtual graduation on June 11, the Dulaney School community gathered along the parade route from County Home Park, past Dulaney High School and on to the Cranbrook Shopping Center to celebrate the almost 500 graduates of the Class of 2020.
The parade once again was kicked off by the CVFC along with apparatus from Texas Station #17, the Lutherville Fire Company #30 and the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company and followed by what seemed like an unending stream of cars.
With horns honking, streamers and balloons flying and graduates decked out in caps and gowns, it was a festive parade that was cheered on by spectators all along the route. While it certainly can’t make up for all the missed activities, the parade did allow for a bit of recognition of all the hard work and efforts of the Class of 2020.
Special thanks to Ann Bogdanowicz, the Dulaney PTSA, the Baltimore County Police Department and so many others for making this happen. Here’s hoping that it can become an annual event!
The athletic achievements of the seniors at Dulaney also were celebrated in the days leading up to graduation. The Iron Lion Award, which recognizes athletes who participate in all 12 seasons during their high school career, were given to Emily Bogdanowicz, Audrey Dickens, Chase Douglass, Isabel Fulop, Cooper Giesler, Richard Harrison, Sarah Martin, Mya Pena, Morgan Pierce, Ethan Samels and Yotti Urbonas.
Chase Douglass also won the Chase Kalisz Allied Sports Scholarship, which recognizes the outstanding senior athlete in the BCPS Allied Sports program.
The Dulaney Sports Boosters Club awarded scholarships to Ethan Samels, who will attend theUniversity of Maryland, and Anna Simoes, who will play field hockey at York College, for their athletic and academic achievement.
The Dulaney Hall of Fame Scholarship winners were Ethan Samels and Emily Bogdanowicz, who will play soccer and attend the University of New Haven. The Hall of Fame scholarship recognizes distinguished scholastic, leadership and sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the athletes on their accomplishments.
McDonough School also recently celebrated its Class of 2020 and recognized many of its seniors during a virtual awards ceremony.
Kelsey Cashman, Izzy Marsh and Joe Radek were named the Howard C. Eyth Scholar Athletes Award winners from among the graduating class of just over 160.
Joe Radek, of Lutherville, also received the English Achievement Award, which recognizes the senior who has combined both outstanding achievement with extraordinary passion in the study of English.
Campbell Farace and Joe Radek were recognized with the Brandon C. Wilson ’89 Award, which is given for exhibiting leadership while showing understanding, concern and sympathy for fellow students. Best of luck to all the graduates and award winners.