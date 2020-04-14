From making masks to transporting the Easter Bunny, Cockeysville area comes through

Recently, Grace Federico and her mother, Tracy, read a post online asking for volunteers to make cotton masks for use at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and the two immediately went to work.
Four days later, the duo already had made 105 masks and will keep making the piece of protective gear as long as their supplies hold out.
Grace, a 2019 Dulaney graduate who has been sewing since the fifth grade, and Tracy, the director at the LTRC Co-op Tots Preschool, have quickly developed a system. Tracy does the ironing and cutting for the fabric and the ribbon, and Grace does all the sewing — quite the team effort.
Grace and Tracy also have made masks for the Cool Kids Campaign. Cool Kids is a nonprofit organization, located in Towson, that helps children and families that have been affected by a cancer diagnosis. They also have given masks to a nursing home in Timonium as well as other local nurses.
According to Grace, they have only been able to produce so many masks because of donations they have received from neighbors, friends and co-workers.
When they started this project, they only had Grace’s fabric stash — she’s been collecting fabric since fifth grade — with which to work. But since then they have received donations from Tracy’s preschool families, both past and present, and from people they don’t even know, like the man who purchased supplies and has promised to keep providing them as needed.
As Grace said, “It’s really cool to see how people are wanting to help out in any way possible. I am grateful that I am able to use my skills to help, and my mom and I are happy to help in any way we can.”
Another area group that is helping out is the COVID-19 Baltimore County Mask Makers, headed by Vinay Khosla, a junior at Dulaney High School, Nora Murray and Alycia Wong. With drop-off and pickup locations in Cockeysville, Lutherville, Towson and beyond, the group is working to get supplies into the hands of mask makers and then getting the finished product to area groups that have requested masks.
So far, they have donated masks to the Baltimore County Fire Department and Police Department and Hopkins Oncology at Greenspring Station. To get involved, check out their group on Facebook.
With visits to the Easter Bunny on hold, the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) decided to bring the Easter Bunny to visit instead.
With sirens blaring and the Easter Bunny perched on a sleigh borrowed from Santa, the CVFD set off to bring joy to all the residents of Cockeysville on the weekend before Easter. From Sherwood to Springdale to Hunter’s Run to Briarcliff, the CVFD and the Easter Bunny took an extended tour through Cockeysville, trying to make sure everyone could see the bunny from in front of their own homes to keep an appropriate social distance from the neighbors.
They definitely delighted the children and adults in my neighborhood! The CVFD said that the outpouring of love and appreciation from the community was so nice to see and that they just wanted to bring a bit of joy and normalcy to everyone and show that no matter what, CVFC is here for you.
CVFD reports that this was the first time that the Easter Bunny has made the rounds, but it won’t be the last time the Easter Bunny takes an unconventional tour down the Bunny Trail!