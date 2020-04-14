From making masks to transporting the Easter Bunny, Cockeysville area comes through

With sirens blaring and the Easter Bunny perched on a sleigh borrowed from Santa, the CVFD set off to bring joy to all the residents of Cockeysville on the weekend before Easter. From Sherwood to Springdale to Hunter’s Run to Briarcliff, the CVFD and the Easter Bunny took an extended tour through Cockeysville, trying to make sure everyone could see the bunny from in front of their own homes to keep an appropriate social distance from the neighbors.