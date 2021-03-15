‘Horrors’: Dulaney High’s musical production will be streamed

The show must go on — and the Dulaney Theatre Company is thrilled to do just that when its performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” premieres this week.
Things are just a bit different during the pandemic, so instead of being performed live, the prerecorded production will be streamed by the high school theater group March 18-20 so it can be enjoyed from anywhere.
Even more impressive is that the cast filmed themselves in front of green screens in their own homes, and then the performances were professionally combined to produce the final performance.
The much-loved Little Shop of Horrors musical is coming to life under the direction of Tami Moon, Abigail Fair and musical director Christy Senita.
The story follows a timid florist shop worker, Seymour, who raises a blood-thirsty plant to impress a girl, Audrey, but with dire consequences. The cast includes John Foreman as Seymour, Sara Schultz as Audrey, Aidan Slowey as the killer plant, Audrey II, and features Pierce Elliott, Sabrina Kuhn, Evy Kohler, Grace Jeclin, Mairead DeBrabander, along with Isabella Briggs, Riley Fisher, Ash Ali and Briche Jacobs.
The group behind the scenes was a huge part of making the show happen, with Abeisha Jevavijithan as stage manager, Sam Smith as technical director and the post-production chief, Brendan Bilo.
Other crew members serving in various roles from lighting to costumes to props included Ashley Bogdanowicz, Anna Bream, Carolyn Davis, Caroline Horn, Jonah Lin, Claire Linhard, Olivia Mezzullo, Derrick Schultz, Todd Williams, Russell Wong, Kristine Xie and Jonathan Zhang.
Faced with the task of putting on a show without being able to perform together, the cast had to get creative and learn to do things a new way — memorizing parts alone, using an app to rehearse and record the songs and blocking and filming scenes with pauses.
But they rose to the challenge, and with the individual scenes edited by Michael Ray of MRR Productions, “Little Shop of Horrors” promises to be a fun, campy good time.
It also will be unique for the cast and crew, as this time they will get to watch and enjoy their show along with the audience since they haven’t even gotten a sneak peek yet!
Sara Schultz, a junior who plays Audrey, felt that the process helped her grow as an actor, making her more open to trying new things. At times, she had to look to the side while “talking” to other actors without anyone being there. Or, she had to pretend being slapped by someone, which she says is much harder than it sounds!
Sara filmed her scenes on a green screen set up in the corner of her family’s kitchen, which caused for some interesting situations such as filming a tearful scene as her brother walks in to make lunch or filming her final songs on a random Wednesday three weeks before the show.
But she said, “Overall, it was a challenging experience but one that pushed me as an actor and made me redefine what acting is. It will definitely be a very memorable show when I look back on my years in high school theater.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be streaming on March 18, 19 and 20 at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46483 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $5.