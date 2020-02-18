Group’s Timonium chapter honors pair for their VA hospital work

Our local chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently honored Hilda Lee Davis and Dolores Savage with Excellence in Community Service awards for their long-term commitments to local VA hospitals.
During a ceremony at Eagle’s Nest Country Club, both were honored and recognized with certificates and pins for their volunteer efforts, and the program manager of voluntary service at the VA Maryland Health Care System, Susan Kern, was also on hand to recognize their achievements.
Based in Timonium, the Colonel John Streett Chapter of NSDAR has a long-standing commitment to the military and veterans.
Hilda Lee Davis has served as a volunteer at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center since July 15, 1990. Her selfless service for close to 30 years is remarkable. Ms. Kern noted that in addition to all of the many things Ms. Davis does, she also serves as a volunteer in-home patient visitor.
This is a national program that pairs a VA volunteer with a veteran in the community to serve as a buddy. This allows the family caregiver some much-needed time to themselves. She has participated in this particular program for more than two years.
Dolores Savage has served as a volunteer at the Perry Point VA Medical Center since July 15, 2009. For more than 10 years, she has been a real asset to the program and a volunteer who makes a remarkable difference to the performance of the VA Maryland Health Care System.
According to Ms. Kern, “Ms. Savage has been the volunteer who you can always see in the background, getting things done and never searching for accolades for her exemplary work.”
Gloria Day, chapter chairwoman of the Community Service Awards Committee, explained, “The Daughters of the American Revolution has a long-standing commitment to our veterans, and so it was very fitting for us to honor these two remarkable ladies.” In addition, the Colonel John Streett Chapter regent, Glenda Force, presented a check to Ms. Kern from the chapter on behalf of the veterans.
Founded in 1964, the Colonel John Streett Chapter was organized by Katherine Streett Davis Scarborough, a direct descendant of Col. John Streett (July 30, 1762-May 7, 1836). The Streett family is one of the oldest families in northern Harford County and are descendants of Thomas Streett, who came to America from England.
In 1759, he received a patent for a tract of 700 acres near Rocks, Maryland, called “Streett’s Hunting Ground.” It was on this plantation that John Streett was born. In 1784, John married Martha St. Clair, and they had seven sons and two daughters. Many of their descendants are living in Harford County today.
On Feb. 12, 1812, John Streett was commissioned as colonel of the 7th Regiment of the Harford County Cavalry and was a hero in the battle of North Point during the War of 1812. His portrait hangs in the Harford County Court House.
Colonel John Streett was commended by Maj. Gen. Samuel Smith for his bravery and efficiency in action. In addition to managing his plantation, Col. Streett took an active role in politics and served in the Maryland legislature for twelve consecutive years from 1799 to 1811.