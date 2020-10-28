Pandemic doesn’t stop Dulaney High runner from completing her first marathon | Cockeysville column

The Dulaney Theatre Company is making the best of the quarantine situation and remotely debuting a new production, just in time for Halloween. The Juneau Incident, written by Dulaney High School seniors Austin Morris and Kai Smith is filled with mystery, murder and thrills. The Juneau Incident is a dangerous and terrifying tale set at sea and is stylized as an old-time radio show. The show will be performed live on YouTube on Oct. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. It will not be prerecorded in order to capture the magic of live theater and will feature Sabrina Kuhn, Pierce Elliott, Zoe Astifidis, Evy Kohler, Sara Schultz, Todd Williams, Mairead DeBrabander, Brooklyn Ritter, Aidan Slowey, Jenny Barbour, Maya Chebet, Isabella Briggs, Marley Edwards and Patrick Burgee. The Juneau Incident will be free to view on the Dulaney Theatre Company’s YouTube page but donations are always welcome.