Office building in Towson to get $1 million renovation

Greenebaum Enterprises and Caves Valley Partners on Monday announced a $1 million renovation of the office building at 29 West Susquehanna in downtown Towson.
The renovation also comes with a change of address — the companies announced the office building is being rebranded as 215 Washington Avenue. The building is some 73,000 square feet and climbs seven stories.
Mark Bennett Sr, of Greenebaum Enterprises, said in a statement the building was 60% leased, and that he expects to quickly fill the rest of the space.
“We’re excited to transform this property into a first-class office building in Towson,” he said in a statement.
The renovation work includes a new exterior, new bathrooms, a new lobby and landscaping.
A representative from Greenebaum or Caves Valley was not immediately available to comment.
