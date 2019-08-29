Warren Road bridge over Loch Raven Reservoir reopens ahead of schedule

The Warren Road Bridge, which traverses Loch Raven Reservoir in Cockeysville, reopened ahead of schedule after Baltimore City officials performed emergency repairs on it.
Baltimore City Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathy Dominick confirmed Thursday that the bridge opened Wednesday afternoon by 3 p.m. The bridge closed April 10 and wasn’t supposed to reopen until the end of September.
The bridge work was necessary because of the reappearance of metal deterioration that had been repaired about three years ago. The repairs included replacing support beams that run parallel to traffic and some floor beams that run perpendicular to traffic.
The bridge is open “prior to the start of the new school year, which will improve commute times for many Baltimore and Harford County residents,” Department of Transportation officials said in a press release.
The bridge is in Baltimore County but managed by the city, much like Loch Raven Reservoir itself. Drivers were detoured to Paper Mill Road or Dulaney Valley Road during the repair process. The city is designing a replacement for the century-old bridge.