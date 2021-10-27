Trudy Tull honored as a ‘shining star’ in retirement communities

Nurses have been on the front lines of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the care they’ve provided was especially critical in high-risk environments like retirement communities. They have rightfully been lauded as heroes during this crisis and recently, Trudy Tull, a registered nurse at the Broadmead retirement community in Cockeysville, was selected as one of six winners of LifeSpan’s 2021 Heroes Awards.
Trudy was selected for demonstrating heroic efforts to care for older adults, their families, and other professionals during the COVID-19 crisis. Lifespan Network represents almost 300 senior care providers in Maryland and District of Columbia and is the largest senior care provider association in the Mid-Atlantic.
While more than 40 inspiring nominations were received, Trudy’s stood out for her dedication, caring and connection to her patients.
In April 2020, the need to open a unit for COVID-positive residents arose at Broadmead, and Trudy was one of the first to volunteer to staff the unit. Ann Patterson, vice president of Health Services at Broadmead, called Trudy a blessing and said it was truly hard to find words to thank her.
“We were navigating COVID and we really didn’t know what to do, and we turned to Trudy and she willingly stepped in to help us,” Patterson said. “She delivered exceptional care to the residents as well as supporting families with regular communication and updates to ease their minds. Her efforts in caring for our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Broadmead Director of Nursing Pushpa Nallabotula nominated Trudy for the award and described her as kind, dependable and trustworthy.
“Trudy has demonstrated professional excellence beyond her call of duty,” Nallabotula said.
She pointed to Trudy’s gracious and humble demeanor in providing compassionate care to her patients and in particular, noted that, “Trudy kept an ongoing communication via FaceTime with resident families every time she worked” which was so very important during the days of isolation and quarantining.
Trudy has been a nurse at Broadmead for five years and embodies the Quaker values that Broadmead, a nonprofit lifetime care community, was founded upon. Trudy is quick to share the honor with her team at Broadmead and says that she’s nothing without them.
“We got through COVID because we needed and supported each other,” she said.
Nallabotular echoes that idea by mentioning, “There are many staff heroes that contribute to serving in this area that I would want to name each of them as shining stars, but Trudy with all her heart just walks in and delivers that care that is so special to both residents and their families.”