One person is being transported to a medical facility with life-threatening injuries and hazmat operations are underway after a collision between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on I-83 South in northern Baltimore County, fire officials said Tuesday morning.
Crews were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to the area of I-83 South near exit 36, for Old York Road, and reported that a car was “stuck” under a tractor trailer and the tractor trailer was on fire, according to a tweet from the Baltimore County Fire Department. One person was reported to be trapped in the car.
At 8:45 a.m., emergency responders had removed the patient from the car and were working on extinguishing the fire, which was reported out at 8:53 a.m. Fire officials said hazmat operations are “in progress” to control a fuel spill from the tractor trailer and a landing zone for a helicopter to transport the patient had been established at a nearby weigh station.
As of 9:46 a.m., both southbound traffic lanes were reported closed and one northbound lane was reported closed.
Drivers and others are asked to avoid the area. More details were not immediately available.
This story may be updated.