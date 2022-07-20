Best in women’s lacrosse face off in Towson events

For almost two weeks, the best of the best in women’s lacrosse were competing right in our backyard at Towson University at the World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship. With 29 teams from across the world — from Jamaica to South Korea to Israel to the Czech Republic to Wales — the competition was fierce in the tournament, which has been held every four years since 1982. The top seeded teams did not disappoint with Team United States winning the tournament in a tight contest with Canada and becoming the first host team to ever win the championship. The squad from England won an overtime match against Australia to claim third place. Overall, the world championship was filled with great lacrosse and fellowship among the teams.

Running alongside the world lacrosse championship was the Women’s World Festival featuring youth, high school and adult women’s teams from all over the world. Held at Goucher College, the age brackets ranged from the 10 and under to the 18+ divisions and provided a wonderful opportunity for some of our local teams from clubs like Coppermine and M&D Lacrosse to compete against American teams from Texas, Ohio, Utah, Florida and international teams from Canada, England, Italy, Scotland, Australia and more. The Coppermine 2028 squad was the winner in the 13 and up division with Team Ontario and YJ Spallina 2025 winning in the older divisions.

Members of the Team Athena and Scotland squads. Emily Pritchett, a 2019 Dulaney High School graduate and current defensive starter for the Randolph Macon College women’s lacrosse team, played for Team Athena. (courtesy of Emily Pritchett)

One of the most interesting teams competing in the festival, Team Athena, brought together players from all over the world to form a single team. With 20 women representing the United States, Canada, Australia, England and New Zealand, Team Athena competed with just a couple of practices and a scrimmage against Team Scotland under their belts but enjoyed the camaraderie and a shared love of lacrosse. One local member of Team Athena was Emily Pritchett, a 2019 Dulaney High School graduate and current defensive starter for the Randolph Macon College women’s lacrosse team. Emily, along with fellow Randolph Macon teammate, Emma Taylor of Huntingtown, Maryland, enjoyed playing alongside and learning about the lacrosse experiences of their international teammates. They also enjoyed showing off the area to their teammates, many of whom were visiting the United States for the first time. The international players very much enjoyed their time exploring Towson and beyond and were particularly impressed with the lacrosse culture of the area. They enjoyed seeing entire stores dedicated to their favorite sport and were amazed that local girls often start playing lacrosse around the age of 5! They also shared some of their own lacrosse experiences and traditions with their American counterparts, teaching them cheers and handshake routines from their own countries. Emily enjoyed playing with women from other countries and noted “learning about the cultures and countries of my teammates through our shared love of lacrosse was so cool.” The England Lions came out on top in the 18+ division with a win in the finals over the U23 Australia team, but the Women’s World Festival was a terrific showing of fun and fellowship for all who participated.