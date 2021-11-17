A beautiful day for a Wiener Walk in Towson

Larry and Mary Homsher drove from Manchester, Pennsylvania, to attend the event with their pups, Ziggy and Gretchen. “We had a great time meeting other dachshunds and owners! It took us an hour to get there, but worth the trip. Our Zigmund is a Little Paws Dachshund Rescue alum. As soon as I read it was to help Little Paws, we knew we had to be there! We are very much looking forward to next year, and possibly other events!”