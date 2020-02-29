Towson University sophomore dies after collapsing while playing basketball

A Towson University sophomore has died after he collapsed while playing basketball, the university said Saturday.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of TU sophomore Oluwadamilare 'Michael’ Oyinloye last night,” the university’s Department of Communications tweeted Saturday. “The campus community deeply mourns this devastating loss and our collective hearts are with Michael’s family and friends.”
The Towson University Police Department and first-responders were called to Burdick Hall, the university’s recreation center, early Friday evening for the report of a collapsed student. He had been playing basketball, the university said.
Oyinloye was given CPR and life support and was taken to the emergency room at University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The student later died.
“We are grateful to the first responders including TUPD and the campus recreation and student affairs staff who moved swiftly in this emergency and continue to support our community,” the university tweeted.