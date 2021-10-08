Towson University breaks ground on health professional building

Towson University broke ground Thursday for the new College of Health Professions. The building will consolidate the college’s programs — including audiology, nursing, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and health sciences — under one roof for the first time.
The building is planned to open in summer 2024, according to a Towson University news release. The 240,000-square-foot structure on the north side of campus is estimated to cost $175 million including funding appropriated by the Maryland General Assembly..
“We remain steadfastly committed, in our duty as a public institution of higher education and as an anchor institution, to supporting the needs of health care professionals in our state’s hospitals, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes,” Towson University President Kim Schatzel said to the crowd. “This pandemic has placed a white-hot spotlight on the existing and growing health care disparities in our state and in our nation.”
The new building will support the program’s 184% increase in undergraduate enrollment since 1998 and alleviate space restrictions that limit the college to enrolling just 18% of applicants in high-demand programs, according to the news release.