Towson University police officer indicted on child porn charges, court documents state

A corporal with Towson University Police Department has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, court documents state.
The allegations against Cpl. Peter Publico, 53, were not committed on Towson University property, the university said. The Essex resident has been barred from campus and suspended without pay. His law enforcement duties have been revoked, the university said.
Publico is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing on June 23, according to online court records. He’s been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.
David Love, the attorney listed as representing Publico, was not available for comment Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-2222.
This story will be updated.