Towson student is dead after being found unresponsive in his room, university says

An 18-year-old Towson University is dead after being found unresponsive in his room Tuesday afternoon, the university announced in a tweet Tuesday night.
Baltimore County Police and the university’s Office of Public Safety are investigating the death of residential student Merbin Andres “Dre” Carattini, the tweet said.
In a letter sent to students shortly before the tweet, Vernon Hurte, vice president for student affairs, wrote that county police, the public safety office and emergency medical personnel responded to Douglass House around 3 p.m.
“There was no threat to campus at any time. We cannot share any additional details regarding Dre’s death at this stage of investigation,” Hurte wrote. “As we are able, we will share more information, including any plans for celebrating Dre’s life. We have been in touch with his immediate family and are providing support for the family and his friends.”
Staff, through the Division of Student Affairs, Residence Life and Counseling Center, is on campus and providing support for our students and community, the tweet said. Counseling and support services are available through the university’s counseling center at 410-704-2512.