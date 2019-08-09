Towson Station development work to begin; Chase Bank, The Habit Burger Grill, announced as additional tenants

The developers of the Towson Station shopping center, located at York Road and Bosley Avenue,received their grading permit and are expected to begin work there next week, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said Thursday.
Developer Caves Valley Partners originally intended to construct a Royal Farms store and gas station on the 5.8-acre property, but faced harsh criticism and push back. The development was formerly called Towson Gateway.
Caves Valley signed a covenant with the community in January 2018 saying they would not put a gas station on the site, and in June 2018 held a community meeting to take questions from the community and present new plans for the site.
By September 2018, four tenants had already been announced: MOD Pizza, Mission BBQ, Nail Trix and Men’s Wearhouse.
Marks on Thursday announced four additional tenants: Chase Bank, The Habit Burger Grill, European Wax and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
“The restaurants and stores planned for Towson Station will bring even more diverse options to Towson,” Marks said in a statement. “After seven years of deliberation about the future of this site, work is finally moving forward, and on a shopping center that will include some very popular choices.”