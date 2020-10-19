Concept plan for over 4,200 square feet of outdoor patio, turf field ‘gathering space’ approved for Towson Square

A concept site plan from the development company that manages Towson Square in downtown Towson got the green light from Baltimore County planners this week to build a turf field and patio totaling more than 4,200 square feet at the movie theater and restaurant property.
Retail Properties of America Inc., an Illinois-based real estate investment firm that bought Towson Square for $40.5 million in 2015, got conditional approval from the county’s Design Review Panel on Wednesday.
The plan includes a 1,950-square-foot turf field between the On the Border restaurant and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.
Between Bonefish Grill and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, the plans show an elevated 2,279-square-foot patio fronting East Joppa Road, where Craig Friedson, assistant vice president of development for RPAI’s Eastern division, envisions holding live music performances and other activities.
The patio would cover eight parallel parking spaces that currently sit between the restaurants in front of the roundabout for the Cinemark Theater, and would be match the 11-foot, 6-inch elevation of the Bonefish Grill and BJ’s, which it will adjoin.
Towson Square is more than 96% leased, and was redeveloped for $85 million by Heritage Properties and The Cordish Cos., the same Baltimore-area team that renovated Towson Circle.
Heritage Properties and The Cordish Cos. sold Towson Square to RPAI in 2015. RPAI also owns the former Towson Circle site, which it redeveloped as the mixed-use Circle East at York and Joppa roads.
Nick Over, vice president of development for RPAI’s Eastern division, said “the one thing we’re missing” from its $30 million Circle East property “is something that we think is vital to retail and mixed-use environments and connection with the community — a gathering space."
Renderings presented during the virtual Design Review Panel meeting show various community events that could take place on the turf, including outdoor movie screenings, yoga classes, pergola swing sets and games.
“We don’t think there’s anything like that" in Towson, Over said.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues with no certain end in sight, and state and local edicts on indoor dining restrictions that could be subject to change, the patio also would expand the opportunity for restaurants like BJ’s and Bonefish Grill that currently have limited outdoor dining space.
Some planners worried the additions will create traffic problems along Joppa Road, from where drivers can currently enter Towson Square, and asked the developer and Mahan Rykiel, the architectural designer on the project, to go back to the drawing board and mitigate the pinch point, where traffic congestion is likely to happen.
The plans leave the roughly 18-foot curb cut that planners said makes it appear like an entrance to drivers.
Developers said they plan to install a planter spanning the width of the curb cut, 9.6 feet inside it, to prevent drivers from turning in or attempting to use the space to make a U-turn.
“If we eliminated that curb cut,” the developer would have “to go through an entire process” of having the plan reviewed again, said David Karceski, an attorney speaking in support of the development.
The time to get through the development process is “about at a minimum a year long,” Karceski said. “It’s a challenge when we’re in times where month to month is difficult to plan around.”
The conditional approval called for RPAI to address the pinch point on Joppa Road with more landscaping, and retain a 6-foot-wide walkway from Joppa Road to the Cinemark Theater.
Over said the goal is to have the additions ready by next year.