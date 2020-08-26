Towson University shifts to remote learning for fall semester, closes most in-person classes and housing

Towson University will hold classes online for the rest of the fall semester and close its campus to most in-person classes and on-campus students citing safety concerns after a significant number of students tested positive for COVID-19 just before students returned to classes Monday.
“My greatest priority and responsibility is to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Towson University President Kim Schatzel wrote in a campus-wide email Wednesday morning. “The events of the last few days are a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the virus.”
Refunds will be issued to residential students who have already paid for housing and dining plans for the fall term, Schatzel wrote.
Some face-to-face instruction and research in the College of Health Professions, Fisher College of Science & Mathematics and the College of Fine Arts and Communication and some graduate programs will still be permitted on-campus, Schatzel said.
The college will also work with students who need lab instruction, studios and performance-based classes required to complete their degrees, she said.
University administration on Saturday announced that classes this week would be conducted remotely, according to a campus-wide email to students and faculty. That decision came after 8.77% of 627 students tested at the University Health Center returned positive results for COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Prior to Saturday, Schatzel said 17 students, staff or faculty tested positive for COVID-19 at the University Health Center.
Wednesday’s announcement accounts for the fall semester but does not provide guidance for the spring semester, set to start Jan. 25.
Like some local colleges and universities, Towson had planned to have a mix of in-person and online classes this fall. Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University Maryland and Goucher College also decided to do remote learning for the fall.
The University System of Maryland announced required COVID-19 testing for all USM on-campus students and employees returning in fall 2020.
Students, faculty and staff returning to campus were required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of their return to campus and provide proof of a positive antibodies test.
An online petition to require “routine and mandatory testing” gained more than 100 signers in two days.
The start of Towson’s semester had already been moved up a week, to Aug. 24, and all classes after Thanksgiving break were already scheduled to be held online in anticipation of a spike in coronavirus cases that health experts have warned may come.
Some students and staff members had been skeptical about the university’s ability to enforce safety measures, and said the university was putting students at risk — some predicted the campus would have to shut down in two weeks after the start of classes.
Zoe Wollenschlaeger, a junior studying political science and international studies, said the announcement was disappointing, “but if it’s what needed to maintain the safety of our community then that’s the reality.”
Wollenschlaeger, who lives off-campus and does not have on-campus classes this semester, but expected to come to campus during fundraisers with her sorority. But, she added, the sorority had already pivoted to holding many of their events virtually.
“It’s about being creative and making the best out of it,” she said of her sorority’s activities this semester. “And Towson does give is a lot of resources, advice and [support].”
“I ... really feel for the people that paid a lot for money to be at Towson,” said Connor Cameron, a Towson senior in his last semester.
Full time, in-state Towson students pay nearly $10,200 for tuition and fees, compared to the more than $24,000 paid by out of state students. It cost $8,652 to live on campus this year, a rate frozen by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.
Cameron added that online classes should not cost as much as in-person classes, based on the more limited interaction between professors and students and “the fact that you’re not using a facility for” the class.
The 55 positive results out of 627 tests conducted amounts to a positivity rate of 8.77%. Public health experts have set a bench mark for positivity rates of 5% or less before easing coronavirus restrictions.
Towson officials, however, pointed to a two-week positivity rate of 1.63% for campus testing.
The statewide positivity rate is 3.25% for the last seven days, as calculated by the state, and 4.3% for the last seven days, as calculated by Johns Hopkins University, which uses a different methodology.
Towson put measures in place in hopes of limiting the potential for outbreaks on campus. Before students were allowed to return, they were required to show they tested negative for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, within the past 10 days.
On-campus housing was limited to about 3,500 students — about half its capacity before the pandemic.
The university, which enrolled about 23,000 students last year, launched a campus coronavirus dashboard last week to track the number of positive cases among students. The university said it plans to update the dashboard weekly on Thursdays, so the latest round of testing data that triggered the one-week move to online classes was not posted as of Saturday evening.
Staff and faculty, even those working remotely, have been required to report their symptoms every morning to their supervisor.
