A former Towson University student who is accused of raping another Towson University student was released from jail and is on home detention after previously being denied bail.
The case involving Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, 20, who was arrested and charged in late September, was moved to Baltimore County Circuit Court from Towson District Court and the charges were changed. He now faces charges of attempted first-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and two charges of sex offense.
He previously was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, attempted first-degree rape and false imprisonment after police said he raped another student on campus.
Igwilo was released from commitment on Nov. 1, according to online court records. He has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 25.
On home detention, Igwilo is was released on his own recognizance to home detention. He’s permitted to leave home for work, religious services or other pre-approved weekly activities, like shopping or getting a haircut, with restrictions on when and for how long he is allowed to be away from home.
Part of Igwilo’s release order was to have no contact with the other student and to not go near Towson University.
An attorney listed for Igwilo online, Brian Thompson of Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Court documents indicate that Igwilo may have recorded or taken photos of the incident, which allegedly took place in his dorm room. Towson University has pledged to hire more police officers, mental health professionals and other support staff following the assault.
Baltimore Sun Media does not typically identify victims alleging sexual assault.