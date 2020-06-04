Young protesters gather in Towson as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations

On Thursday, Sen. William C. Smith Jr., chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, outlined a proposal for police reform that included provisions that would make complaints against police subject to public records laws; enable non-law enforcement officials to participate in reviews over complaints against police; create a division in the Office of the Attorney General to prosecute cases in which an officer injures or kills a civilian, and in misconduct cases; and would require other officers to intervene when they witness cases of excessive force.