Maryland designates Towson as Main Street affiliate

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development this month named downtown Towson a Main Street affiliate, a program that strengthens local revitalization efforts with grants and technical assistance.
Main Street Affiliate program was established in 2016 to help smaller towns produce economic development strategies.
The affiliate program complements the state’s competitive Main Street Maryland program, which provides exclusive tax incentives and grants to the communities that have demonstrated a commitment to revitalizing their downtown districts.
The downtown revitalization program, created in 1998, is meant to transform communities, celebrate historic character and revitalize local economies, according to a news release.
Being an affiliate can be the first step in achieving a Main Street designation. Towson is the first Baltimore County town to be a Main Street affiliate, the Towson Chamber of Commerce said in a release.
Dundalk and Reisterstown are the only two state-designated Main Street Maryland communities in Baltimore County.
Main Street Maryland communities, of which there are 31, often feature historic architecture as well as locally owned shops and boutiques, arts programs, festivals and a variety of restaurants and cafés, according to the state’s website.
The local chamber will work with the county, businesses and the community to identify projects that can be leveraged through Towson’s new designation.
“This is a great opportunity for our community and we’ll continue to work with all our stakeholders to ensure downtown Towson is a great place to live, work, learn and play,” Nancy Hafford, executive director of the chamber, said in a statement.