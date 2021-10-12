xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

The Towson Loop | PHOTOS

(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Towson Loop | PHOTOS

By
Oct 12, 2021
Pictures of the new circulators buses on the Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021.
Signage marks a bus stop by The Shops at Kenilworth on the orange route of the new Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
One of the Baltimore County circulator shuttle buses moves down Chesapeake Avenue on the purple route of the new Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Signage marks a stop on the orange route of the new Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
One of the circulator shuttle buses leaves from a stop on the purple route on Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Spacious seating inside one of the Baltimore County circulator shuttle buses serving the new Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
One of the circulator shuttle buses leaves from a stop on the orange route by the Towson Place shopping center on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Dawn Barber, lead bus driver for the new Towson Loop, opens the doors of a circulator shuttle bus, waiting for riders on the free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
One of the Baltimore County circulator shuttle buses moves down Pennsylvania Avenue on the purple route of the new Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A Baltimore County circulator shuttle bus on Kenilworth Avenue is seen through the back window of another on the new Towson Loop, a free transit service which began in Towson on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
