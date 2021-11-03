Community pitches in to treat Towson High School grounds to a day of beauty

Oct. 23 was a beautiful fall Saturday — and a perfect time for the first Fall Beautification Day at Towson High School. Organizers Hillary Carey and Joanna MacKenzie pulled off an outstanding event on behalf of the Towson High School Sports Boosters.
In the past, many kind and generous people in the school community or surrounding neighborhoods have taken it upon themselves to help clean up trash or weed flower beds around the campus, but this is the first time a dedicated crew was recruited to tackle a big list of jobs at once.
Resources from the county are limited, and the campus has been slipping into disrepair. The Towson High Sports Boosters saw the desperate need and, along with Principal Charlene DiMino and Athletic Director Justin Nash’s approval, created a Beautification Committee. Small projects started immediately around the school, with Co-Chairs Carey and MacKenzie weeding and cleaning up the two memorials on campus. Planning and gathering supplies for the first Beautification Day began. The committee created a SignUp Genius and event description with a call to action sent out by DiMino. Word was also spread by the THS sports teams, counseling office, and nearby neighborhood associations.
“We hoped for a few dozen people to come out but had no idea what to expect as it was our first ever event of this kind,” says Carey. The turnout was far better than they’d dreamed, with more than 60 enthusiastic THS students, parents, neighbors, and Towson University students coming to help. There were too many to call out each by name here, but every one’s help is sincerely appreciated. “The event was a massive success. Volunteers spent their morning weeding, painting, planting flowers, and cleaning up THS’ large campus, including its track and turf field area in advance of the Homecoming football game.”
At one point, when the group realized they didn’t have a ladder tall enough to hang the Generals banners from the freshly painted light poles, they made a quick call, and a half-hour later, a fire truck arrived to lend a lift! “Baltimore County Fire Department Truck 1 made a special appearance to hang the school’s new banners, an exhilarating highlight of the day,” says Carey.
“It was the most amazing day! I just about cried 900 times with all the volunteers and hard work that was happening all over campus,” MacKenzie recalls with gratitude. “Our community high school looks incredible, as it should, and we’re only just getting started!”
Towson High Sports Boosters’ future events will include another planned Beautification Day in the spring and a an improvement project to build a comfort station in the turf stadium to honor the memory of the late Dr. James Fragetta, a beloved local pediatrician and longtime booster. To learn more about these and other activities of the THS Sports Boosters, visit https://towsonhighsportsboosters.com or follow Towson High Sports Boosters on Facebook.