Vehicle fire on Towson University’s campus temporarily closes one building

A vehicle fire on an access road on Towson University’s campus temporarily closed one academic building Friday morning, according to university officials.
Dark smoke could be seen rising into the air from nearby neighborhoods and motorists and pedestrians were asked to temporarily avoid the area.
Towson University tweeted about the fire around 8:40 a.m. It was extinguished by 9:35 a.m., according to university spokesman Matt Palmer.
A vehicle not belonging to the university caught fire on an access road near the Glen Garage off Cross Campus Drive. Palmer said officials are still determining who the vehicle belongs to and the cause of the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.
The 7800 Building, an academic building where math courses are taught, was temporarily evacuated as a precaution. It was reopened shortly after 9 a.m., according to university officials.
This story may be updated.