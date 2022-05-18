Three second-generation Towson Scouts earn Eagle honors

Good citizenship benefits the whole community, but it starts at home. A trio of new Eagle Scouts in Towson have followed in their father’s footsteps, even while blazing trails of their own. A Court of Honor on May 1 recognized and celebrated second-generation Eagles Stefan Auburn, Drew Nash, and Graham Stockard. All three are from Troop 729 and are seniors at Towson High School.

Auburn has been in scouting for 10 years. He’s adventured on the Appalachian Trail and Philmont Scout Ranch, and led the entire troop as senior patrol leader. He completed 29 merit badges and earned a bBronze Palm. For his Eagle project, he planned and supervised construction of a large chicken enclosure at Cromwell Valley Park. He plans to pursue a career in computer game design.

For the past 10 years, Nash has been a very active scout, completing 34 merit badges and earning both a Bronze and Gold Palm. For his Eagle project, he planned and supervised the extension of a fence at BeeTree Preserve in Parkton, installing 25 wood bollards set in 2,000 pounds of concrete. Next up, he will study electrical engineering at York College.

Stockard started scouting 12 years ago as a Tiger Cub Scout. With Troop 729, he has backpacked the Appalachian Trail, explored Philmont Scout Ranch and the Olympic National Park coastline, and sailed at SeaBase, Florida. He earned extra merit badges and was awarded a Bronze Palm. For his Eagle project, he planned and supervised the construction of several campsite benches at Cromwell Valley Park. He plans to pursue electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Auburbn, Nash and Stockard were escorted into the Eagle Court of Honor ceremony by Eagle Honor Guard members Maple Letocha, Sam Amos, Elliott Kohlberg, and Tyler Axilbund. It was notably meaningful, and rare, that all three are second-generation Eagle Scouts. Their medallions were presented to them by their Eagle Scout fathers: Jorma Auburn, Bob Nash, and Mike Stockard.

Each of the new Eagles gave a speech in which they recognized the support of their families and scoutmasters who have helped along the way: Pablo Iglesias, Doug Williams, Jorma Auburn, and James Pessagno. Marine Corps League representative Stuart Blair presented them Good Citizenship Award certificates and Maryland State Del. Cathi Forbes presented official citations from the Maryland General Assembly.

Since the founding of Troop 729 in 1972 by John Carpenter, a total of 96 Scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle. Troop 729 is now linked to Troop 1729, founded in 2019 by Kimberly Labrique as one of the first Girl troops in the Baltimore Area Council. In 2020, Troop 1729 promoted one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the U.S., and has several girls now completing their Eagle projects. Troops 729 and 1729 meet concurrently on Thursday nights at 7p.m. at The American Legion Post 22.

Learn more at www.troopawesome.com.

Congratulations to these accomplished Scouts!