A Towson man was arrested Dec. 5, and charged with first- and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment after waving a cocked shotgun around during an argument.
Alexander R. Carr, 19, of the 300 block of Donnybrook Lane, was arrested last Thursday after waving a shotgun around during an argument, according to police records.
The adult male victim approached Carr when the victim saw Carr in his vehicle. The victim asked Carr about a prior incident, and Carr became upset and went to his apartment and returned with a shotgun, according to police documents. Carr pumped the shotgun and began waving it around and the victim fled, according to police documents.
Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofksy said the victim called police after fleeing, and police arrested Carr when they saw him walking around his apartment complex. Once in police custody, Litofsky said Carr told police about the argument and about his shotgun. Police retrieved the shotgun and one box of ammunition as evidence, Litofsky said.
Carr does not have an attorney listed in online court records and is out on a posted $5,000 bond.
In other police and crime news, the following is compiled from local police incident reports.
Towson Precinct
Hillendale Road, 8000 block. Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Packages stolen from at least two porches.
Hillen Road & Pleasant Oaks Road. Dec. 5, 5 p.m. Vehicle recovered after a carjacking.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 8200 block. Dec. 3, 7:30 a.m. Vehicle broken into and theft attempted from parking lot of Babcock Presbyterian Church.
Thetford Road, 1600 block. Dec. 2, 10:55 p.m. A silver 2004 Jeep Liberty stolen from the rear of a home.
Dunkirk Road. Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m. Several incidents of packages being stolen from porches.
Cockeysville Precinct
York Road, 2100 block. Dec. 6. 12:42 p.m. Woman passed a note to a teller at Giant Food indicating she wanted money or someone would get hurt. Report does not indicate if anything was taken. Woman fled in a vehicle.
Falls Road, 18200 block. Dec. 6, 11 a.m. Salem United Methodist Church broken into and its window pane smashed. Report does not indicate if anything was missing.
Spring Lake Drive, 2200 block. Dec. 4, noon. Unlocked vehicle ransacked; nothing reported missing.
Charmuth Road, 1300 block. Dec. 4, 2:15 a.m. Woman arrested after entering a home without permission.
Charmuth Road, 100 block. Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Unlocked vehicle entered and items stolen.
Old York Road, 19800 block. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Apartment entered and shotgun, bolt-action rifle and other items stolen.