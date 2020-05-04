Driver dies in White Marsh crash; family recovers dog that fled: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

The driver of a truck that collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon in White Marsh died at the scene, and the dog inside the truck has been recovered by family members, police said Monday.
Baltimore County Police are still working to identify the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on Campbell Boulevard near Town Center Court around 1:37 p.m. on May 2, police said.
The Dodge Ram struck the side of a Suzuki Grand Vitara that was stopped in the southbound turn lane, police said. The Dodge propelled back over two northbound lanes and off of the roadway, hitting a tree and catching fire, police said.
Police, the Baltimore County Fire Department and emergency services responded and the driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Suzuki had minor damage.
Police could not find the dog, a Dalmatian, seen running away from the Dodge, but family members “took painstaking efforts to search the area again” on Monday, and found the animal, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is still working to identify the driver, police said.
In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:
Towson Precinct
Southerly Road, 900 block. April 24, 3 p.m. Two dirt bikes stolen from garage; one recovered.
West Joppa Road, 1700 block. April 27, 12:40 a.m. One juvenile arrested for entering unlocked car; stolen vehicle recovered.
Dulaney Valley Road, 900 block. Feb. 25, 4:11 p.m. Silver 2019 Nissan Maxima stolen from Avis Budget car rental.
Southerly Road, 900 block. March 18, 8 a.m. Computer, printer stolen from office area at The Southerly.
Lake Falls Road, 1200 block. April 29, 12 p.m. Gray 2015 Toyota RAV4 stolen.
Cockeysville Precinct
York Road, 9900 block. April 24, 8:20 p.m. Black 2007 GMC Yukon Denali stolen.
York Road, 1800 block. April 24, 12:30 p.m. Cash, tablets stolen from real estate office.