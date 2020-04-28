xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Car, bicycle stolen from Towson neighborhood: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 28, 2020 7:00 AM

A black 2005 Honda Accord was stolen from the yard of a home in a neighborhood off of Stevenson Lane, according to police reports.

A suspect or suspects stole the sedan from in front of its owner’s home in the 300 block of Old Trail Road just west of Osler Drive in Towson between April 20 and April 22, according to police reports.

The victim said all car keys were accounted for, according to Baltimore County police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky. Baltimore County’s Auto Theft Unit is investigating the incident, and think the suspect may have also taken a pink child’s bicycle from the front yard of a nearby home in the 7100 block of Rodgers Court.

The bicycle was found in the yard of the neighbor adjacent to where the Honda had been parked, Litofsky said. No other suspicious activity was indicated by neighbors when police canvassed the area.

Residents can file police reports online, including reports of theft and lost property. Baltimore County police expanded the types of incidents accepted for online reporting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[More Maryland news] Lidl to open Baltimore County supermarket in Timonium in 2021

In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:

Towson Precinct

Kenleigh Road, 6900 block. April 19, 10 p.m. Leaf blower and beer stolen from garage.

Kenleigh Road, 6900 block. April 19, 10 p.m. Shoes stolen from porch.

East Joppa Road, 1500 block. April 20, 4:37 p.m. Break-in at Baynesville Properties storehouse yard; one arrested.

Cockeysville Precinct

Western Run Road, 300 block. April 17, 4 p.m. Construction equipment stolen.

Old York Road, 19000 block. Between April 8-17, time unknown. Car parts stolen from John Brown’s Auto Parts.

Boxer Hill Road, 12000 block. April 2, 6 a.m. Handcart, tools stolen from home.

