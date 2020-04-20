Bel Air man dies, passenger sustains life-threatening injuries after Sunday motorcycle crash in Carney: Towson and Cockeysville crime

One man died in a Sunday afternoon car crash that also severely injured a passenger at Harford and East Joppa roads in Carney, Baltimore County Police said Monday.
Bryan Eric Yarworth, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3:04 p.m. after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle.
Yarworth, of the 1600 block of Dogwood Lane in Bel Air, was operating a motorcycle with a passenger when he attempted to pass a vehicle as they headed northbound on Harford Road.
Yarworth collided with the passenger side of a Dodge Durango crossing eastbound on Harford Road. He and the passenger were both ejected and Yarworth was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge were uninjured.
The Baltimore County Crash Team is still investigating the crash.
In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:
Towson Precinct
Hillen Road, 6100 block. April 9, 4:30 p.m. Break in at Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation office.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 6600 block. April 13, 2:20 p.m. Break in at Ekklesia Bible Chapel.
Hillendale Road, 8000 block. April 15, 8:49 p.m. Two dirt bikes, weed whacker and leaf blower stolen from the shed and home basement.
Stanmore Road, 180 block. April 17, 2:57 p.m. Two packages stolen from porch.
Pleasant Plains Road, 8600 block. April 18, 2:45 p.m. Two juveniles charged for breaking into school bus.
North Charles Street, 6300 block. April 18, 10 p.m. White 2007 Dodge Caravan stolen and recovered; one arrested.
Burke Avenue, unit block. April 18, 10 p.m. Numerous items stolen from vehicle.
Loch Raven Boulevard, 6800 block. April 19, 10:15 p.m. Gray 2014 Honda Accord 2014 stolen.
Cockeysville Precinct
Saunders Court, 800 block. Between 10 a.m. April 7 and 5 p.m. April 12. Ten homemade mix CDs stolen during home break in.
Hill Spring Road, 8500 block. April 12, 10 p.m. Purse and belongings stolen from unlocked car.
Seminary Farm Road, unit block. April 14, 5 a.m. Gray 2016 Land Rover stolen from driveway.
Willow Vista Way, 10500 block. April 14, 9:30 p.m. Silver 2010 Acura MDX stolen from driveway.
Irish Avenue, 15800 block. March 14, 6 p.m. Shotgun, dressers, recliner and other items stolen from home.