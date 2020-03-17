Two robberies reported on Burke Ave: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

An attempted robbery and a successful robbery were reported within minutes of each other early in the morning of March 11 on Burke Avenue, according to police documents.
Around 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Burke Avenue and Maryland Avenue, an armed, an adult male suspect attempted to rob multiple people, but was unsuccessful, police said.
Around 2:37 a.m., a person’s wallet and cell phone were robbed by a suspect that matched the description of the suspect from the earlier robbery. The cell phone was later recovered.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said that while the descriptions matched, she was unable to tell whether the two reports were part of one single incident or separate incidents.
In other crime and public safety news, the following are compiled from local police incident summaries:
Towson Precinct
East Joppa Road, 1300 block. March 14, 5:16 p.m. Dollar Tree manager robbed at gunpoint while attempting to make a deposit for the store.
Yakona Road, 1600 block. March 12, 6:50 p.m. Some time during the preceding three days, a basement window was damaged and jewelry was stolen from the home.
Elsmere Place, 6600 block. March 10, 1121 p.m. Gray Mercedes-Benz stolen. Key had been left in the ignition and vehicle was running unattended.
Loch Raven Boulevard and Joppa Road. March 10, 4:15 a.m. Woman robbed while pumping gas.
Cockeysville Precinct
Cardigan Road and Padonia Road. March 14, 9:59 p.m. Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed.
Chapelwood Lane, 300 block. March 13, 7 a.m. Garage door opener stolen from unlocked vehicle, home entered through unlocked garage door. Once inside, suspect or suspects stole several items, including cash, electronics and a gaming device. Other robberies in unlocked vehicles reported around the same time and area.
Misty Lynn Circle, 1000 block. March 12, 8:38 p.m. Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint.
Jefferson Avenue, unit block. March 12, 8:23 p.m. Home ransacked, and multiple items stolen. Suspect entered through unlocked rear door.
York Road, 2200 block. March 9, 12:52 p.m. Victim robbed after offering a ride to suspect. Suspect displayed a knife and made victim drive to an ATM to withdraw cash, which the suspect then stole.
Silversage Court, unit block. March 9, 12:03 p.m. Wireless headphones and loose change stolen from vehicle in driveway.