Baltimore County orders bus fleet, releases proposed routes for Towson Circulator expected fall 2021

Baltimore County has released two proposed routes and operating hours for the Towson Circulator pilot program, a free bus that would offer travel in and out of downtown Towson.
The county has also submitted an order for a fleet of 12 buses, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, expected to be delivered in 2021, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said during a Wednesday news conference. The buses would hold up to 25 people with space for wheelchairs and bikes.
The maps may be subject to slight changes though, according to the county, depending on public comment during two online input meetings on the proposed routes on Nov. 10 and 12.
The two maps give bus loop options, which complement existing Maryland Transit Authority services, and are meant to better connect residents with major hubs, including the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and other area hospitals, Goucher College, Towson University and retail destinations.
In the first concept, the northbound and southbound routes would run to Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital on North Charles Street, looping around University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center on York Road to the Towson Town Center and Goucher College.
The westbound and eastbound routes in this concept would run from Towson Place on Goucher Boulevard past Towson Town Center, along Fairmount Avenue to Kenilworth Drive past the Trader Joe’s shopping center to the Kenilworth Apartments at Charles.
The second map shows just a northbound and southbound route. The northbound route runs from Sheppard Pratt up Osler Drive and along York Road to Goucher College, taking Fairmount Avenue to West Road and Kenilworth Drive.
The southbound route would run from West Joppa Road to Towson Town Center, down York Road back to Sheppard Pratt.
The costs of a three-year pilot program, according to a feasibility study from Sabra & Associates Inc., are estimated to be between $9.57 million and $12.66 million for the first concept, and between $6.36 million and $8.19 million for the second.
Those numbers include both operating and initial capital costs. Annual operating costs for the first option could be between $2.7 million $3.65 million. For the second, the county could be paying between $1.8 million and $2.3 million.
The free bus system will help Towson residents “get to jobs, to campus and to the retail and restaurant offerings” downtown, Olszewski said.
County Council member David Marks, who began advocating for a Towson Circulator to connect hubs in the county seat like nearby universities and the Towson Town Center during his first campaign to represent Towson in 2010, thanked Olszewski for moving the project forward with funds allocated in his fiscal 2020 budget.
“We don’t have room for more highways in downtown Towson,” Marks said during the news conference “Transit, along with more biking and pedestrian improvements, have to be part of the solution.”
“This will allow families to quickly get to downtown Towson without paying for parking. It will help a disabled or older resident easily reach downtown destinations, and for students from Towson University and Goucher College to more easily frequent [those locations] or take a job,” Marks said in a statement.
Olszewski’s fiscal 2020 budget included $100,000 in planning money for a Towson Circulator, and the project was granted $1,651,720 from a competitive U.S. Department of Transportation grant process in November of last year, supported by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Reps. Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes.
The federal money is meant to help pay for the purchase of buses and other costs related to the Circulator. Some county planning money went to a contract with Columbia-based engineering firm Sabra & Associates to determine the feasibility of the bus system. The contract was not to exceed $50,900, according to County Council documents.
Buses could operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays, and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturdays, with no Sunday service. Those hours may be adjusted after public input and the ongoing planning process.
The Towson Circulator was first studied by the Greater Towson Committee in 2015 and is modeled after the Charm City Circulator in Baltimore. Sabra & Associates updated that study and its final report was announced Wednesday.
Ridership is currently estimated to be between 200,000 and 300,000 riders annually, according to the updated study.
“Easy access to efficient, reliable transit is an essential element to building a better quality of life,” Olszewski said. The Circulator “represents a critical step toward a 21st-century transportation system."
Calling the Towson Circulator “a first step,” Olszewski added the pilot program will be a model intended to be replicated elsewhere in the county.
The Nov. 10 public input meeting will be hosted via WebEx at 1 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
This story may be updated.