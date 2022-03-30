It’s spring, time to get outside and run for a good cause

Spring is in the air and with nicer weather ahead, lots of folks are eager to get back outside and lace up their running shoes. Each spring weekend seems to bring a new opportunity to participate in a running event that benefits and draws attention to so many good causes. Here are a few with local community ties for all you runners out there to consider.

The Interact Club at Dulaney High School is all about the power of service and was established at the school this past fall. Under the leadership of sisters, Courtney and Kelley May along with Loralei Twomley, Madelyn Brown, Connor McGeehan, Cassie Weymouth, and Jackie Sibila and following the ideals of the Rotary Club, they work to be a positive influence at the school and in the community. It was an unfortunate community event — a murder-suicide resulting from domestic violence that took place just 100 feet from the school — that inspired the Interact Club to look deeper into the issue.

Advertisement

Finding that over 5,200 cases are reported each year to the Baltimore County Police Department and that the pandemic has caused a sizable increase in domestic abuse, they decided to find a way to help. The club is sponsoring a Victory Over Violence Virtual 5k throughout April in which runners can complete their virtual 5k anytime during the month. The proceeds of the race will benefit the House of Ruth, a domestic violence shelter in Baltimore dedicated to ending violence against women and children. Anyone of any age or at any location can sign up. Details can be found at runsignup.com by searching for Victory Over Violence.

Athletes Serving Athletes (ASA) will host their annual RunFest on Saturday, April 23rd in Hunt Valley. (Athletes Serving Athletes)

Another local organization, Athletes Serving Athletes will host their annual RunFest on April 23 in Hunt Valley. Since 2007, ASA has connected runners from the community — through their Wingman Program — with individuals with limited mobility to empower them to train and participate in mainstream running events. These pairings, often several runners taking turns pushing their athlete in both training and race events, champions inclusion and inspires all to celebrate the spirit of the organization’s motto, “Together We Finish!” Events like the RunFest allow ASA to provide the Wingman Program free of charge to the ASA athletes. The RunFest includes a 5k, 1 Mile Walk and a ¼ Mile Kid’s Fun Run along with a Family Fun Festival. More information can be found at asa.run.

Advertisement

Hunt Valley Church will offer a fun take on the traditional race with their Color for a Cause 5k Run/1 Mile Walk on May 14. The course will wind around the church’s Hunt Valley neighborhood while participants get doused with multicolored powder. This bright and colorful event will benefit the 2022 High School Summer Mission Trip. In years past, the youth of the church have built and repaired houses, cleared landscaping and presented Vacation Bible School sessions in the US and abroad. More details can be found on their website at huntvalleychurch.org.