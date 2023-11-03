Spooky season stretches into Thanksgiving | COLUMN

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In Timonium’s Springlake neighborhood, spooky season is lasting a little bit longer than usual this year.

Stryker Court is home to an amazing display featuring creepy creatures, eerie lights and fog along with atmospheric sounds and music. With a 12-foot skeleton and a 12-foot mummy looming large over the spectacle, demons, ghouls, ghosts and gravestones are all part of the fun. There are even a couple of selfie stations if you want to be part of the action as well.

Longtime Timonium resident, Tim Coulson, is the mastermind behind the display but claims he’s not really that into Halloween… he just loves making things and was happy to use a large range of power tools and materials in assembling the display. He also loves seeing the visitors enjoy the spooky spectacle.

Coulson has been working on the display for quite awhile, first gathering ideas from social media, YouTube University videos and scouring clearance sales for decorations and supplies. He began building the actual display in July and much of the construction takes a cue from theater and set design to help set the scene.

Coulson fashioned the hollow 8′ columns with wood framing, foam insulation boards, brick veneer sheets and mortar mix. He handmade about 200′ of fencing out of PVC tubing and reclaimed pallets finishing it off to look like wrought iron.

With spiderwebs made of beef netting and custom tombstones, the tableaus are detailed and even a bit humorous. To add to the atmosphere, Coulson retrofitted two fog machines with an assembly to keep the fog low to the ground, lit the display with LEDs and put a spooky soundtrack together that plays sounds in the background over speakers placed throughout the yard.

Coulson is a member of the 12′ Skeleton Owners group on Facebook – a group dedicated to the giant, animated, glowing-eyed skeleton first introduced by Home Depot in 2020. With almost 270,000 members, the group is intended to give owners ideas on how best to creatively display their giant decorations.

As word has spread on social media, folks have been coming from all over the area to check out the spooky display — some even making the trip down from Bel Air to see it in person. Coulson loves seeing faces light up — especially children — and lives to bring joy to someone’s day.

He had a lot of fun putting it all together. So much fun that he’s planning to leave everything in place until Thanksgiving or so and may even dress up the skeletons with elf hats for the holiday season.

Future plans even include renting out the spooky scenes and decorations for parties and events but in the meantime, try to swing by Stryker Court to catch it in person before it fades away.