TMC Dance puts joy into motion at new center in Cockeysville | COLUMN

In the past 16 years, thousands of dancers have passed through the doors of The Moving Company Dance Center in Cockeysville, and now they have a brand-new studio to call home – just a couple doors down from their original space.

A grand opening celebration was held on Nov. 12 to welcome current and former dancers to the new space, which features five stunning new studios.

Under the direction of co-owners Dana Martin, who doubles as artistic director, and Lara Martin, director of operations, the studio has flourished in providing professional dance instruction for all ages and abilities in a warm and nourishing environment. The mother-daughter duo was honored earlier this year by the Baltimore Business Journal for one of the top 50 women-owned business in Baltimore, and the dance culture they have built at their studio is warm, inviting and fun.

Along with its dedicated and talented staff, TMC Dance truly embraces the notion of challenging and supporting dancers to achieve both artistic and technical heights as well as a chance to experience, excel and enjoy dance on all levels.

The Moving Company dancers often shine on at the next level, and recently Charlotte Bauermann was selected as a Maryland All-State dancer after a competitive nomination and audition process. Charlotte has also earned top honors at several national dance competitions including being awarded a college scholarship at the ASH Dance Nationals this past summer in Orlando, Florida.

Another member of TMC Dance, Leah Kropp, was recently selected for The Kennedy Ballet and Contemporary Dance Masters Series.

Congratulations on your accomplishments, Charlotte and Leah!

In addition to typical dance offerings such as ballet, jazz, modern, tap, lyrical and hip-hop, TMC Dance has many fun and unique standalone events and classes. One upcoming is a master class with Samantha Harvey, a former Rockette, a pop-up acrobatic workshop and a hip-hop house class. Kitten Yoga is a perennial favorite and there are also classes for adults in ballet, jazz and tap along with one geared towards adults with disabilities.

With the goal to foster a lifelong love and appreciation of dance, TMC Dance provides many opportunities to put that statement into practice.

Several TMC Dance students auditioned and were selected to perform at the Hippodrome Theater this holiday season in the production of the “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” and another opportunity to see The Moving Company Ensemble dancers includes the Festival of the Trees on November 25, the annual holiday celebration held at the Maryland Fairground that benefits the Kennedy Kreiger Institute. Additionally, the inaugural TMC Ensemble Gala, which will be held in the new studios next Jan. 6 will showcase the talents of the studio’s dancers.

For more information on any of the programs and events at TMC Dance, visit their website at tmcdance.com.