Baltimore County makes headway on some sustainability projects, while coronavirus pandemic stalls others

The coronavirus, Lafferty said, upended timelines for several goals the former Towson state delegate had outlined after stepping into the position last year. He also expects the economic impact of the pandemic will challenge some efforts to improve the county’s sustainability, given its effect on funding sources and anticipated losses to state and local revenue, with the county’s budget director predicting to miss pre-pandemic revenue projections by as much as $172 million between now and June 2021.