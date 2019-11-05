A 100-year-old drainage system in the Stoneleigh-Anneslie community in Towson will be updated over a yearlong project that should begin in December, Baltimore County officials said.
The $1 million project, intended to reduce the amount of flooding that occurs in the neighborhood during heavy rain events, will affect Kingston Road, Wardman Avenue, Marlborough Road, Avondale Road and a part of Regester Avenue. Crews will be relocating water lines and installing pipes and manholes.
Jessup-based Rivers Construction Group will undertake the work, and the money for the project was already budgeted by the county, said David Fidler, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works.
It’s unclear how construction might affect traffic in the area, Fidler said.
“That’s sort of left to the contractor” as work progresses, Fidler said.
An exact start date was not immediately available. Fidler said work should be completed late in 2020.
The project is strictly for stormwater management and does not impact water or sewage lines. All storm drains in the area will be relocated to public property; some drains in the century-old design are on private land, Fidler said.
“The idea is to improve the stormwater situation. I don’t think anyone has promised a silver bullet, but it will be improved by the end of the job,” Fidler said.