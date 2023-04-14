State Highway Administration begins pavement improvements on Towson-area roads

Starting Sunday, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin projects to improve the pavement and ride quality along sections of Maryland Route 542 (Loch Raven Boulevard) and Maryland Route 139 (Charles Street).

The $126,000 paving project on Loch Raven Boulevard is scheduled to begin Sunday, and a $678,000 project on North Charles Street will begin Sunday, April 23.

SHA contractor Gray and Son Inc., of Timonium, will perform the work. Both pavement maintenance projects should be complete by late June, weather permitting.

Crews will work the following schedule:

Loch Raven Boulevard: Contractor crews will work overnights at the Cromwell Bridge Road intersection from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. The work includes patching, milling and resurfacing the pavement, with single-lane closures. Motorists will be guided through the area by a flagging operation, and also can expect temporary lane shifts during the project.

North Charles Street: Crews will work overnight on North Charles Street, between the Joppa Road Bridge and the southern intersection with Bellona Avenue, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. The work includes patching sections of asphalt pavement. Motorists can expect single-lane closures, temporary lane shifts and flagging operations.

The two locations are part of an areawide highway maintenance paving program on state highways within Baltimore County. For more information, contact the State Highway Administration’s District 4 Office – Maintenance Division at 410-229-2300 or toll-free at 1-866-998-0367.