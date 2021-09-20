The StarTUp at the Armory | PHOTOS

Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Pictured in the ribbon cutting are Dr. Daraius Irani, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research, President Kim Schatzel, Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski, Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons and Patrick McQuown, executive director of entrepreneurship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)