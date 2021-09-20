xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

The StarTUp at the Armory | PHOTOS

Guests make their way into the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Sep 20, 2021
Towson University celebrated the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Guests make their way into the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Guests move about the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Guests move about the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Patrick McQuown, right, Towson University's executive director of entrepreneurship, welcomes guests as they tour a conference room the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Patrick McQuown, right, Towson University's executive director of entrepreneurship, welcomes guests as they tour a conference room the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Guests fill the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Guests fill the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Patrick McQuown, Towson University's executive director of entrepreneurship, applauds the works of those who helped open the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Towson University President Kim Schatzel speaks during the grand opening of the university's newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Pictured in the ribbon cutting are Dr. Daraius Irani, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research, President Kim Schatzel, Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski, Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons and Patrick McQuown, executive director of entrepreneurship.
Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Pictured in the ribbon cutting are Dr. Daraius Irani, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research, President Kim Schatzel, Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski, Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons and Patrick McQuown, executive director of entrepreneurship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Guests fill the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Guests make their way into the former Maryland National Guard building as Towson University celebrates the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Towson University celebrated the grand opening of the newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
A guest takes in the view from a balcony overlooking the main room of Towson University's newest facility in their entrepreneurship academic program, The StarTUp at the Armory on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
