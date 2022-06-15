Stanley Black & Decker teams with fire companies to help Ukraine

Stanley Black & Decker, the industrial tool and hardware manufacturer, has teamed with the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Search & Rescue Mission to send a large supply of hand tools, accessories and storage to Ukraine to support the nation’s own search and rescue operations.

About 10 pallets of tools were pulled and packed to be taken to Ukraine by a team of 63 firefighters, including 10 volunteer firefighters from Baltimore County. The team of firefighters is not only delivering the tools but also joining in the rescue efforts.

On June 3, upwards of $25,000 in tools were presented to the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company’s Search and Rescue team, in partnership with the Emergency Volunteer Project, to support search, rescue and recovery efforts in Ukraine. The tools were inventoried at Stanley Black & Decker’s Towson campus and picked up by Baltimore County firefighters. Some of the tools are traveling to Ukraine as checked baggage, while others will be shipped and collected by the team after arrival.

“The time and expertise that our local firefighters are providing to the people of Ukraine is critical. We are proud to support their heroic efforts with our best performing tools that are as tough as they are,” said Tabata Gomez, Stanley Black & Decker’s President of Hand Tools, Accessories & Storage. in a prepared statement.

The nature of Stanley Black & Decker’s products calls for abundant safety precautions. Annual safety trainings at Black & Decker are conducted by members of the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company. It was through this partnership that Stanley Black & Decker learned about the fire department’s plans to go to Ukraine. Wanting to contribute to the project, Stanley Black & Decker fulfilled a wish list of hand tools, accessories and storage to equip the team with the supplies needed for the mission.

These products will help the firefighters locate and rescue victims of the war with Russia. Tools like hammers and blades will be used when demolition or cutting applications are necessary, and mobile storage boxes will help carry equipment through tough terrain.

Captain Scott Goldstein of Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company and Director of Training for the Emergency Volunteer Project, gathers Stanley Black & Decker tools for search and rescue missions in Ukraine. (Emily Noto)

“With the generous donation of hand tools and storage, our crews will be assisting in areas that are likely without power and water and have suffered extensive damage,” said Scott Goldstein of the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company and Director of Training for the Emergency Volunteer Project (www.evp.org.il), in a prepared statement. “Our cooperative efforts continue to demonstrate the willingness of Americans to help aid in relief efforts in Ukraine and we are proud to be associated with such dedicated professionals like those of Stanley Black & Decker.”

So many of us are following news of the Russia-Ukraine War and trying to find ways to show support and goodwill to the people of Ukraine who are enduring such hardships and destruction. It is heartening to hear about one of our own local companies stepping up to help make a difference.