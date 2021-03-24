xml:space="preserve">
Student Support Network Food Distribution | PHOTOS

Phoebe Evans Letocha, a site coordinator, checks the supplies during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
(Brian Krista)

By
Mar 24, 2021
Pictures from a meal and supply distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Lily Rowe of Hillendale loads meals and supplies for delivery to local residents during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Lily Rowe of Hillendale loads meals and supplies for delivery to local residents during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
A volunteer directs traffic arriving for a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
A volunteer directs traffic arriving for a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Volunteers fill the trunk of a patron's car during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Volunteers fill the trunk of a patron's car during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Phoebe Evans Letocha, right, a site coordinator, is joined by Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, founder of the Student Support Network, Inc. as they discuss the work of the non-profit organization, during a food distribution at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Phoebe Evans Letocha, right, a site coordinator, is joined by Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, founder of the Student Support Network, Inc. as they discuss the work of the non-profit organization, during a food distribution at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Site coordinators Julie Miller-Breetz, left, and Phoebe Evans Letocha go over the supply distribution list with volunteers with the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Site coordinators Julie Miller-Breetz, left, and Phoebe Evans Letocha go over the supply distribution list with volunteers with the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Julie Miller Breetz, a site coordinator, moves boxes of food during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Julie Miller Breetz, a site coordinator, moves boxes of food during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Vehicles are filled with food and supplies by volunteers during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Vehicles are filled with food and supplies by volunteers during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Phoebe Evans Letocha, a site coordinator, checks the supplies during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Phoebe Evans Letocha, a site coordinator, checks the supplies during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, center, founder of the Student Support Network, Inc. is joined by site coordinators Julie Miller-Breetz, left, and Phoebe Evans Letocha during a food distribution at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, center, founder of the Student Support Network, Inc. is joined by site coordinators Julie Miller-Breetz, left, and Phoebe Evans Letocha during a food distribution at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, center, founder of the Student Support Network, Inc. is joined by site coordinators Julie Miller-Breetz, left, and Phoebe Evans Letocha during a food distribution at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Laurie Taylor-Mitchell, center, founder of the Student Support Network, Inc. is joined by site coordinators Julie Miller-Breetz, left, and Phoebe Evans Letocha during a food distribution at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Student Support Network Food Distribution
Karen Meyer of Towson adds items to a patron's vehicle during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Karen Meyer of Towson adds items to a patron's vehicle during a meal distribution by the Student Support Network, Inc. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista)
