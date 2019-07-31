Assistance Center of Towson Churches to host back-to-school event

The Assistance Center of Towson Churches (ACTC), a network of about 50 churches, will host a mid-August back-to-school event for students to collect school supplies, books and enjoy some refreshments.
The annual back-to school event this year will be hosted from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Valley Baptist Church, 1401 York Road. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.
ACTC wants students to “feel ready and excited for a new school year,” executive director Linda Lotz said in an email.
The organization is still accepting donations, especially of items in short supply, Lotz said. Those items include Schools supplies that the organization has a very low supply of are 3- and 2-inch binders, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, page reinforcements, pens, red pens, glue, compasses, protractors, Post-it notes and sketch pads.
ACTC also is also taking donations of any and all other school supplies, from index cards to highlighters to pencil sharpeners.
The center is located at 116 W. Pennsylvania Ave., behind Calvary Baptist Church, and is open on weekdays from 10 a.m to 2:45 p.m.