Round One Entertainment, a chain featuring bowling alleys, arcade machines and more, will open its first Maryland location Saturday in the Towson Town Center.
The Japan-based chain will have more than 250 arcade machines, 14 bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, six billiards tables, and a full restaurant and bar. Round One is on the first floor of the mall, located between the restaurants and the grand atrium.
“We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s something different that we don’t have," said Nancy Hafford, the executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce.
The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday with a ribbon cutting from 9:45 to 10 a.m. The first 200 customers who make a purchase, excluding food or beverages, will get a free t-shirt.
Emily Brophy, the senior general manager of Towson Town Center, said she thinks having the first Round One in Maryland will be a boon for the mall.
“Adding Round One for us is really adding that entertainment piece to the center,” Brophy said. “It’s exciting. To have 14 full regulation bowling lanes, to have all those arcade games, to have the karaoke rooms, it’s really neat.”
The restaurant will feature typical bowling alley food, including pizza, wings, fries and ice cream. There will also be a full bar.
To play arcade games, customers purchase a card and load it with credits. After playing games, instead of getting physical tickets, points are loaded onto the same card. Points can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, including candy, toys and souvenirs normally available only in Japan.
Anna Ikari, a spokeswoman for Round One, said most locations employee between 40 and 70 people, both full- and part-time. Ikari said there are no typical sizes for Round One locations, and the number of bowling lanes and arcade games depends on the physical space a location has available.
Hafford said the opening of Round One shows that Towson is becoming a more diverse community, with people who have a variety of interests. She pointed to the Cinemark movie theater in Towson Square and other entertainment options, like ax-throwing at Stumpy’s Hatchet House, as evidence.
“A lot of young people are moving in here, and they want more things to do in a walkable community,” Hafford said.
Pricing and other information for Round 1 can be found online at www.round1usa.com/location/towson-town-center/.