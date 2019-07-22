One person transported to hospital after rollover crash in Towson

One person was transported to Sinai Hospital after a rollover crash in the Towson area, fire officials said Monday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Bellona Lane outside of the Ruxton Towers apartments. One person was extricated from a rolled-over sedan.
A spokeswoman for the fire department said she did not know what priority the patient was given when the patient was transported. The dispatch time was about 2:53 p.m., the spokeswoman, Elise Armacost, said.
A Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman said the cause of the crash was still under investigation. Fire officials said they were unaware of any other reported injuries.
