Pedestrian dead after Reisterstown hit and run

Baltimore County police are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Hammershire Road in Reisterstown that killed a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.
Williard Eugene Scram, 67, was discovered by police lying in the roadway at 3:41 p.m., after phone calls reported hearing someone yelling in the street and seeing a man lying on the ground at Hammershire and Reisterstown roads, police said.
Police determined that Scram, a Reisterstown resident, was lying next to a curb in the southbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle that continued driving southbound on Hammershire Road and turned westbound onto Reisterstown Road, police said.
Scram was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
Scram may have been struck by an additional vehicle, causing him to be prone in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle seen fleeing onto Reisterstown Road, police said. Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Scram’s death.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or has additional information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.