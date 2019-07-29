Police: Woman raped in Towson after waving down a ride

A woman was raped in the parking lot of Loch Raven High School early Sunday morning, Baltimore County police said Monday.
A woman in the 2000 block of Harford Road in Baltimore grew tired of waiting for a bus outside of a gas station and waved down a vehicle for a ride, police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. The incident report said the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
At some point during the car ride, Vinson said, the woman realized the driver was going in the wrong direction. Police said the unknown male suspect drove the woman to the vacant parking lot at Loch Raven High School in Towson, threatened her with a handgun and raped her.
The woman was able to flee the scene toward I-695 and waved down a pedestrian to notify police. Police were dispatched and met the victim at a local hospital, Vinson said.
The unknown suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver, four-door Oldsmobile Alero, with Maryland tags.
Vinson said police are actively investigating the incident.